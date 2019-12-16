|
|
Jason C. Roeder, 47, of Allentown, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Salma Nelly (Odhiambo) Roeder to whom he was married for the last 16 months. Born in Allentown, September 10, 1972, Jason was the son of Charles A. and Linda S. (Baer) Roeder of Allentown. He was employed in the Environmental Services Department of St. Luke's Hospital – Allentown Campus for the last 28 years. Jason was a graduate of Parkland High School, class of 1991. He was a member of U.C.C. Greenawalds, Allentown. Jason was a former member of Boy Scout Troop # 8, Greenawalds having attained the rank of Eagle Scout with 3 Palms.
Survivors: In addition to his wife and parents; step children, Narkiso Malit and Mary Sylvia Akinyi both of Kenya; brother, Matthew J. Roeder of Allentown; nieces, Kaylin and Madison; cousin, Florence Covington of White Oak Lancaster, SC.
Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at U.C.C. Greenawalds, 2325 Albright Avenue, Allentown with the Rev. Judy K. Brandon officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 am. – 11:00 am. Wednesday in the church narthex. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peaceable Kingdom c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 16, 2019