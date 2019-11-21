|
Jason M. Gruver, 38 of Northampton, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home. Born November 1, 1981 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of Vincent Gruver and Billie Jo wife of Gregory Pochatko both of Northampton.
Jason was a 1999 graduate of William Allen High School who was last employed at the Gin Mill & Grille, Northampton as their Kitchen Manager for 4 years until taking ill.
Surviving along with his parents are son, Jahz-Mir Burton Gruver of Manning, SC, daughter, Jersey M. Gruver of Allentown, PA, brothers, Daniel and Brady, sisters, Sarah Fluck, and Amanda wife of Carlos Rivera all of Northampton, PA. Maternal grandfather, William Wise, Northampton and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067 with the Rev. Michael A. Landsman officiating. Family and friends may call, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service.
Contributions: May be made in his memory to the Dakota Galusha fund or to the family both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019