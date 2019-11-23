|
Jason M. Janda, 33, of Newport Beach CA, formerly of Schnecksville, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, February 4, 1986, Jason was the son of Janet M. (Kaunas) Hutchinson and Mark R. Janda. He was a 2004 graduate of Parkland High School, attended Virginia Tech University, and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from DeSales University. Jason was currently employed as a Sales Executive for Houzz in Irvine, CA. Prior to that, he worked at ADP, LLC in Allentown for 6 years. Jason was highly committed to his family and loved spending time with friends and family on the beach. He was a member of St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Allentown and attended Rockharbor Church in Costa Mesa, CA.
Survivors: In addition to his loving parents, Mark's wife, Lynn Angelina of Allentown; Janet's husband Dr. Thomas A. Hutchinson of Emmaus; brother, Marcus R. Janda and his wife, Alora of New Tripoli; sister, Alexa M. Janda of Emmaus; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday November 26, 2019 at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave Allentown, PA. The Rev. Msgr. John P. Murphy will be the celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309 Schnecksville and 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northwestern Lehigh Boys Lacrosse c/o Jason M. Janda Scholarship
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019