Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Jason Janda
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church
1040 Flexer Ave
Allentown, PA
Jason M. Janda


1986 - 2019
Jason M. Janda Obituary
Jason M. Janda, 33, of Newport Beach CA, formerly of Schnecksville, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, February 4, 1986, Jason was the son of Janet M. (Kaunas) Hutchinson and Mark R. Janda. He was a 2004 graduate of Parkland High School, attended Virginia Tech University, and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from DeSales University. Jason was currently employed as a Sales Executive for Houzz in Irvine, CA. Prior to that, he worked at ADP, LLC in Allentown for 6 years. Jason was highly committed to his family and loved spending time with friends and family on the beach. He was a member of St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Allentown and attended Rockharbor Church in Costa Mesa, CA.

Survivors: In addition to his loving parents, Mark's wife, Lynn Angelina of Allentown; Janet's husband Dr. Thomas A. Hutchinson of Emmaus; brother, Marcus R. Janda and his wife, Alora of New Tripoli; sister, Alexa M. Janda of Emmaus; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday November 26, 2019 at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave Allentown, PA. The Rev. Msgr. John P. Murphy will be the celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 6:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309 Schnecksville and 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the church.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northwestern Lehigh Boys Lacrosse c/o Jason M. Janda Scholarship
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019
