Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Jason Cudzil
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Baptist Church
3749 Route 309
Orefield, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Heritage Baptist Church
3749 Route 309
Orefield, PA
Jason Michael Cudzil


1979 - 2020
Jason Michael Cudzil Obituary
Jason Michael Cudzil, 41, of Schnecksville, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home. He was husband of Jacquelyn Marie (Chilcoat) Cudzil. Born in Tiffin, Seneca County, Ohio, February 21, 1979, Jason was the son of Michael A. and Barbara A. (Puffenberger) Cudzil of Schnecksville. He was employed as a Children's Crisis Counselor at KidsPeace in Schnecksville for 17 years and ADP as a Sales Representative for 2 years. Jason had a passion for working with youth and scholastic sports. He was a former Assistant FootballCoach at Northampton Area High School and Parkland High School. He was a PIAA Softball Umpire and Football official. He also was a USSSA Softball Umpire. He was a 1997 graduate of Parkland High School where he played varisty football and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bloomsburg University in 2002 where he also played football. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Orefield where he volunteered his time with young peoples ministries. Jason was an avid football fan and especially loved the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Survivors: In addition to his wife and parents; children, Leah Joy Cudzil and Mason Paul Cudzil of Walnutport; siblings, Daniel Paul Cudzil of Schnecksville, Jennifer Lynn Abrams and her husband, Joshua of Breinigsville, Jessica Ann Cudzil of Stuart, FL; nephew, Isaac; numerous relatives who reside in Ohio.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Heritage Baptist Church, 3749 Route 309, Orefield with the Rev. James E. Barr and Pastor Luke C. Rex officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church foyer. Private interment. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leah and Mason Cudzil Education Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2020
