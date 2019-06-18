|
Jason P. Bradley
Jason P. Bradley, 49, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Friday June 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of Ronald and Sally (Wagner) Bradley of Bethlehem, PA. He was the husband of Ruth ( Rosado ) Bradley. Jason graduated from Liberty High School and also received an associate's degree in electronics from Lincoln Tech. Jason became a certified systems engineer through Novell Systems and worked in the computer industry.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ruth, parents, Ronald and Sally, son, Randy Bradley, daughter, Sierra Bradley, and a step daughter, Rosie Farrell.
A calling hour will be held from 10-11am on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the Trinity United Church of Christ 81 E. North St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Memorial Service at 11am.
Contributions may be made to Stephen's Place at www.stephen's-place.org/donate. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
