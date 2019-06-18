Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
81 E. North St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
81 E. North St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason P. Bradley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason P. Bradley Obituary
Jason P. Bradley

Jason P. Bradley, 49, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Friday June 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem, the son of Ronald and Sally (Wagner) Bradley of Bethlehem, PA. He was the husband of Ruth ( Rosado ) Bradley. Jason graduated from Liberty High School and also received an associate's degree in electronics from Lincoln Tech. Jason became a certified systems engineer through Novell Systems and worked in the computer industry.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ruth, parents, Ronald and Sally, son, Randy Bradley, daughter, Sierra Bradley, and a step daughter, Rosie Farrell.

A calling hour will be held from 10-11am on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the Trinity United Church of Christ 81 E. North St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Memorial Service at 11am.

Contributions may be made to Stephen's Place at www.stephen's-place.org/donate. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now