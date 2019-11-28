|
|
December 10th, 1977 - November 28th, 2008
Our dearest son, it's so hard to believe that today is the day eleven years ago you had gone home from this world we live in. We know you are with us every day, keeping us safe and always by our side, giving us comfort. Through you we are able to be there for others that are going through difficult times, to give them comfort and support. This is now our new life's normal, to be there for others and we thank you son for showing us the way. We know when you are close by through the calmness that comes over us each day and we are so proud to be your parents. We love and miss you, dear Jason, and you are in our hearts forever and knowing you are guiding us through this life.
God bless you always son until we are reunited again for all eternity.
Love, Mom and Dad
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2019