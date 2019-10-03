|
|
Jason Scott Bate, 32, Pocono Twp. died Monday, September 30th, 2019 at his home. He is the husband of Brittany N. (Nixon) Bate. Jason was born in Summit, NJ on April 14,1987 to Catherine L. (Bridges) Bate of Quakertown and John M. (Leslie Courtney-Bate) Bate of Naples, FL. He was a valued member of Bethlehem Twp. Vol. Fire Co. since July 2010 and served as an EMT and Dewey Fire Co. in the same capacity and Fire Fighter. Jason was enrolled in Paramedic School, EMI Institute, Lehigh Valley and was due to graduate on December 9th. He is a 2005 graduate of Saucon Valley School District, Hellertown.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 4 years, last February 9th; parents; son: Braden A. Bate at home; siblings: John M. (Brandy) Bate of Hellertown, Ashley E. Bate of Quakertown; maternal grandfather: Thomas K. Bridges of Spartanburg, SC; paternal grandparents: John W. and Barbara M. (Woods) Bate of New Providence, NJ; nieces: Harley Bate, Lauren Sousa.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 2 - 5 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 5 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Braden Bate for his education (Please make check payable to Braden Bate) care of the funeral home, 18055.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019