Jay D. Hauser, 66, of Allentown, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Margaret E. (Wilson) Hauser. The couple would have celebrated 46 years of marriage on July 21. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harold and Marion (Lewis) Hauser. Jay was a Corporal and Fire Arms Instructor for Kutztown University Police Department for 15 years until retiring in 2005. Previously he worked for Mack Trucks in the Allentown Plant. Jay enjoyed hunting, fishing and target shooting.Survivors: Wife; Lifelong Friend, Richard E. Martrich, Jr.Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Lehigh Valley Chapter, Suite 102-C, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019