Jay F. Koch, 83 of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Born July 27, 1936 in Petersville, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Jennie (Miller) Koch, Sr. and husband of the late Saundra E. (Snyder) Koch.
He worked at the Lehigh Valley Dairy, Allentown for thirty-five years before retiring. Jay was a member of the Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville. He enjoyed attending church picnics and fairs and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by daughter, Jayne E. Koch of Allentown, sons, Timothy J. and wife Deborah Koch of Chambersburg, Christopher J. Koch of Macungie, and Patrick J. and wife Jill Koch of Cherryville, sister, Christine C. Yost of Northampton, grandchildren Kristin and Jared, great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Ian, Mya, and Mila.
He was predeceased by sister, Joyce L. Hartman, brothers, Paul J. Koch, Jr., Grant J. Koch and Samuel L. Koch.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019