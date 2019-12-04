Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Zion Cemetery
Kreidersville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay F. Koch


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay F. Koch Obituary
Jay F. Koch, 83 of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Born July 27, 1936 in Petersville, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Jennie (Miller) Koch, Sr. and husband of the late Saundra E. (Snyder) Koch.

He worked at the Lehigh Valley Dairy, Allentown for thirty-five years before retiring. Jay was a member of the Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville. He enjoyed attending church picnics and fairs and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by daughter, Jayne E. Koch of Allentown, sons, Timothy J. and wife Deborah Koch of Chambersburg, Christopher J. Koch of Macungie, and Patrick J. and wife Jill Koch of Cherryville, sister, Christine C. Yost of Northampton, grandchildren Kristin and Jared, great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Ian, Mya, and Mila.

He was predeceased by sister, Joyce L. Hartman, brothers, Paul J. Koch, Jr., Grant J. Koch and Samuel L. Koch.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -