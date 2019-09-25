Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Jay James Holzinger Obituary
Jay James Holzinger, 71, of Bethlehem, passed away in LVH-Muhlenberg Hospice Unit on Sep. 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sharyn (Zamper) Holzinger and they were married for over 52 years. Born in Emmaus, he was a son of the late Sebastian and Georgine (Fenner) Holzinger. He worked many years for the former Impress Packaging Company before retiring and was a former member of Church of the Manger, Bethlehem. He is survived by his wife Sharyn, daughters, Jody Cosenzo (companion, Rick); Angela Giordano (husband, Brian); grandchildren, Cassandra Cosenzo, Turk Giordano; brother, Roger Holzinger (wife, Margaret); sister, Rita Schaffstall (husband, Marlin); and best friend, Dan Haldaman.

Services will be private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. offer condolences at www.jamesfuneralhome.org In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
