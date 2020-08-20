1/
Jay Marshall Link
1932 - 2020
March 14,1932 – June 12, 2020

Jay, 88, passed away at home in Punta Gorda, FL. He celebrated 63 years married to Audrey (Kulp) Link. Born in Quakertown, PA, he was a son of Thelma and Granville Link. Jay graduated from Q-Town High. Jay was a Korean War veteran. He worked 40 years as a furniture mfr. rep. He is survived by: children, Skip Link (Deirdre), Kirby Link (Beth), Marcie Duhon (Kevin); grandchildren, Adrian & Connor Link, Dylon & Sammie Kay Duhon, and brother Skip (Dottie) Link. He is predeceased by brother Charlie Esten. Service: Military burial on 9/12 at 11 a.m. Rye Cemetery, NH. Donation: Bethany Church 500 Breakfast Hill Road Greenland, NH 03840.

Published in Morning Call from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Burial
11:00 AM
Rye Cemetery
