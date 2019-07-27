|
Jay V. Anthony, Sr., 57 years, of Coplay, died Thursday, July 25th, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harold and Gloria (Koehler) Anthony.
He is survived by his loving wife Brenda, daughters Christina wife of John Kwiatkowski; Jayne wife of Christopher Sorrentino and son Jay Jr.; grandchildren Madelyn, Joseph, Michael, Lindsay, Alex and Kaitlyn who will dearly miss their "Pappy"; brother Harold, Jr. and his wife Tammy; sisters Linda Mauer, Sandra Schuler and Judith and her husband Gary Seagreaves. He was predeceased by his brother Craig Anthony.
Memorial services will be held at 11am Tuesday July 30th, 2019 at the Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, 18037. There will be a calling period from 10-11am at the funeral home. Following the services there will be a private luncheon for the family. Online condolences may be to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019