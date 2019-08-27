|
|
My Soulmate
I still say I Love You.
But now there's no reply.
I always feel your presence
as if you never left my side.
I remember your comforting voice. Now there's not a sound.
Only echoes from the past
follow me around.
You're always by my side.
But I can't hold your hand.
The reason why God took you
I find hard to understand. Summer days seem much shorter. Dark nights just linger on. Dreams turn into nightmares when the one you love has Gone.
But real love never fades. It still burns like the sun. Although there far away. Those memories go on and on. Her spirit will never die. It shines like the stars. I know you're sleeping in heaven. But you're living in my heart. - John Peter Read
All My Love Always, Ken
June 30,1944 to August 28, 2008
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019