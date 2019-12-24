|
Jayne L. Binkley, 88, formerly of Center Valley and Selinsgrove, died on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Devon House. Her husband, H. Brooke Binkley died on December 8, 2013. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Tillie (Dillinger) Seem. She was a Past-President and member of Upper Saucon Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for 35 years.
Survivors: Son, Keith A. Binkley and his wife Dianne; Daughter, Lois J. Moyer and her husband Thomas; 5 Grandchildren; and 6 Great-Grandchildren with 1 on the way.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019