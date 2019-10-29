|
|
Jayne L. Conroy-Adams, 62 of Martins Creek, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House.
Born January 11, 1957 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of Doris (Conroy) Adams, of Wilson Borough, and the late Edward A. Adams.
She and her husband, Neil E. Adams-Conroy, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on May 18, 2019.
Jayne was a 1975 graduate of Wilson Area High School and received an associate's degree from Northampton Community College.
She was the head of St. Paul's III Nursery School for five years. She had been employed by The Children's Home of Easton.
Jayne loved butterflies. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening.
She attended St. Paul's III Lutheran Church.
Jayne was coordinator of CHADD of the Lehigh Valley and was an active member of the PA Tourette's Syndrome Association. She was also a volunteer for Pets in Need for over twenty years.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Theodore E. Adams-Conroy, of Lewistown, PA; a daughter, Tamra E. Adams-Conroy, at home; a brother, Edward "Chuck" Adams and his wife Stephanie, of Williams Township; four grandchildren, Faith Bonson, Evan, Kylie and Aliah Frankhouser; two nephews, Andrew Adams and his wife Amanda, of Saylorsburg, and Alex Adams and his wife Tonya, of Wilson Borough; a niece, Emily Adams-D'Huyvetters and her husband Ryan, of Palmer Township; and numerous pets. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a son, Michael C. Adams-Conroy in 1995.
Graveside services will be held at 11am Saturday in Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Palmer Township. The Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton, is in charge of arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pets in Need, 3220 Penn Allen Rd., Nazareth, PA 18064.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019