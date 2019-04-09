Jayne T. Balcer, 95, loving mother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at Westminster Village, Allentown. She was married 56 years to her dear husband, the late John Nick Balcer, who passed away in 2002. Born and raised in Ansonia, Ct., she also lived in Naugatuck, Ct., Bethlehem, Pa., and at Westminster Village Apartments, Allentown. She was pre-deceased by two sisters, and three brothers. For 25 years she was the office manager at the Kisluk Manufacturing Brass Foundry in Ansonia, Ct. She was a member of the Ct. Polish Genealogy Society, the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation and was previously active in the Naugatuck Junior Women's Club, PTA and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed dancing, video-photography and traveling throughout the U.S. An avid reader and writer she was always busy and enjoyed researching various subjects. She loved to visit libraries wherever she traveled. Her hobby was compiling the family genealogy and she wrote numerous volumes of short stories about life during the 1930's, growing up during the Great Depression Era and tales from the home front during WWII. She also compiled a comprehensive history of the family's brass foundry, 1921-1975, for the historical society.In her retirement years she raised butterflies and shared her presentation with children's groups. She also volunteered with the Bethlehem Emergency Shelter. In her golden years she enjoyed cardmaking and keeping in touch with her family and friends, always sending kind and encouraging notes. Many were graced by her gentle spirit, her smile and her love.She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Karen Peters and husband David of Bethlehem, her son, Robert Balcer and wife Nancy of Santa Fe, NM and her many nieces, nephews and friends. To honor her memory please spread words and acts of kindness to others.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Bethlehem Area Public Library, 11 West Church Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or the Westminster Village Benevolent Fund, 803 N. Wahneta Street, Allentown, PA 18109.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary