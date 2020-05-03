Jean A. Canzano
Jean A. Canzano, 74, died on Tuesday April 28, 2020. She was married to Donald A Canzano for 52 years. She was the daughter of the late Alfred W. Holler Sr. and Victoria S. (Berhel) Holler. She was born on August 12, 1945. She was a retired corporate and self-employed bookkeeper for 44 years. Jean was a giver and found true joy in the happiness of others. She was an avid reader and loved playing cards. Most of all she would want to be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother who never withheld her time from those she loved. She was always quick to listen and slow to speak, but when she did speak always had encouraging and thoughtful things to share. She found joy in the important things in life; faith, family and friends. She attended Zionhill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

She was pre-deceased by her brother Alfred W. Holler Jr. She is survived by her sister Patricia E., wife of William J. Dougherty of Arizona; a sister-in- law Nancy Holler of the Lehigh Valley; a daughter, KrisAnn, wife of Louis P. Decamps; two sons D. Michael Canzano and Thomas M. Canzano, all of the Lehigh Valley; two granddaughters, Alexandrea E. Canzano and Victoria S. Decamps; six grandsons, Jake D. Decamps, Michael T. Canzano, Zach I. Decamps, Tristen O. Canzano, Aiden T. Canzano, and Talan M. Canzano; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Legacy Place Cottages Memory Care at 2051 Bevin Dr. Allentown Pa 18103 or select Legacy Place Cottages as your charity on your Amazon account.

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
