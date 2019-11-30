|
|
Jean A. (Zader) Fritzinger, 82, formerly of Shady Nook, Friedens, Washington Twp, died early Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing and Rehab Center, S. Whitehall Twp. She was the wife of the late William R.M. Fritzinger, who passed in 2011. Born in Cherryville, she was a daughter of the late Harvey J. and Erma (Peters) Zader. Jean was employed by Tiffany's Bakery, Whitehall. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cherryville. Jean was active in her church and also with the Girl Scouts, Walnutport.
Survivors: daughters, Roxanne M., wife of Dave Frenke, Rhonda L., wife of Bruce Ward, all of Slatington, Rita J. Flores of La Porte, IN, Rochelle A. Rice of Schnecksville. son, Rodney H. and wife Diane Patrick of Palmerton. 18 grandchildren. 10 great-grandchildren. 1 great-great-grandson. sisters, Jacquelyn M. Eschbach of Bethlehem, Linda L. Fritzinger of Slatington, Ruth Ann E., wife of Curt R. Reinsmith of Catasauqua, Christine K., wife of Jeffrey P. Hagan of Quakertown. numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son, Ricky W. Fritzinger, sister, Nancy A. Kulp, brother, Wayne H. Zader.
Services: Memorial Services, 2:00PM Monday, December 2, 2019, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 1-2:00PM Monday in funeral home. Private Interment, Indianland Cemetery, Almond Road, Lehigh Twp. Contributions: Lehigh Gap Nature Center, 8844 PA Route 873, Slatington, PA 18080 Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019