Jean A. Heintzelman, 91 years, of New Tripoli, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the widow of Earl W. Heintzelman. Born in Lowhill Twp, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J.J. and Helen M. (Gehringer) Kressley.
She lived at her family's farm all her life and was a 5th generation farm resident. Jean worked at an Allentown 5 and 10 Cent Store in the Beauty Department out of high school and was a waitress at Starlite Diner for several years. She loved to socialize and talk with people. She was a member of Weisenberg Lutheran Church in New Tripoli and the Weisenberg/Lowhill Historical Society.
Survivors: Son, Dale L. and wife Beverly S. Heintzelman of Slidell, LA, grandchildren, Kenneth, Stacey, Michelle, Dale, Jr., Brian, and Daniel; 10 great grandchildren, and daughter-in-law, Lucille Heintzelman. She was predeceased by a son, Dennis E. Heintzelman.
Services: Funeral services are private and will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Weisenberg Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 7645 Weisenberg Church Rd., New Tripoli, 18066.