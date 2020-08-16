1/
Jean A. Michener
Jean A. Michener, 82, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Malcolm G. Michener. Jean was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Harvey O. and Minnie B. (Schlegel) Swoyer. She was employed as a salesclerk for McCrory's Department Store for 40 years before retiring in 1984. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Allentown, where she taught Sunday school for many, many years. Jean was an avid sewer and enjoyed doing cross stitch. She loved making throws and blankets for her family and friends.

Survivors: Nieces and nephews.

Services: Services private. Call 9:30 -10:30 A.M. Wednesday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 417 North 7th Street Allentown, 18102.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
