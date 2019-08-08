Home

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Jean A. Miller

Jean A. Miller Obituary
Jean A. Miller, 80, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of Russell B. Miller for 60 years. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of the late George and Mabel (Fabian) Newhard.

Surviving are husband Russell; sons, Curtis, Jeffrey and David; daughter, Sharon Labar; sister, Elaine Deutsch; seven grand children and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Memorial donations may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or . Full obituary may be viewed at www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019
