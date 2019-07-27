Home

From our very first breath we have loved and adored both of you with our whole hearts. Living without you both would prove to be one of the hardest things we have ever done. We cherish every moment, every second that we were blessed to have you here on Earth. Each sunrise and sunset, each rainbow, each shining star and each snowflake fallen we know you are a part of. In memoriam, a year ago today we celebrated your lives and a year ago today you were laid to rest together for eternity on July 27, 2018. Your loving family and Miss Bells.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019
