Jean Ann Nace, 90, of Quakertown died November 4, 2020 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Leonard L. Nace. Born in Zion Hill, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles T. & Alice (Felker) Brader. She worked for the former U.S. Gauge in Sellersville and she also was a dog groomer. Jean enjoyed gardening, crafts, and antiquing. She is survived by a daughter Jan Seifert (Barry), & a son Curtis Nace. Two brothers Walter Brader & Raymond Brader. Two step grandchildren Chad Seifert, Brandi Byrnes (Donald) and four step great grandchildren Emma Seifert, Rae Seifert, Liam Byrnes, & Farrah Byrnes. She was predeceased by a son Eric Nace, two brothers Charles Brader & Kenny Brader, & her two triplet sisters Jessie Fluck, Joyce Schoch, and sisters Dorothy Spencer & Peggy Heimbach. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) Quakertown.