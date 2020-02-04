|
Jean B. Barlip Andreas, 79, formerly of Allentown, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Twp. She is the wife of the late Lester Andreas. Jean was born in Allentown on August 4, 1940 to the late late Irvin and Mary (Alexander) Kehm. She worked at Penn Linen, Allentown as a sorter for many years.
SURVIVORS: Children: Christine (Dennis) Ensminger of Longswamp Twp., Mark A. Panek of Hellertown, Terry (Gail) Barlip of Bath, James (Cheryl) Barlip of VA; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 11 siblings.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 1-2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown with prayers at 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020