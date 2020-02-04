Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN ANDREAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN B. BARLIP ANDREAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN B. BARLIP ANDREAS Obituary
Jean B. Barlip Andreas, 79, formerly of Allentown, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Twp. She is the wife of the late Lester Andreas. Jean was born in Allentown on August 4, 1940 to the late late Irvin and Mary (Alexander) Kehm. She worked at Penn Linen, Allentown as a sorter for many years.

SURVIVORS: Children: Christine (Dennis) Ensminger of Longswamp Twp., Mark A. Panek of Hellertown, Terry (Gail) Barlip of Bath, James (Cheryl) Barlip of VA; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 11 siblings.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 1-2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown with prayers at 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now