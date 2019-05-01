Jean Ziegler Boerstler Diehl, 96 years old, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of April 24, 2019, at Moravian Hall Square.Jean "Mimi" was born on February 13, 1923, and lived her entire life in Nazareth, PA. Her parents, also longtime Nazareth natives, were Jacob and Carrie Boerstler.Jean was a graduate of Nazareth High School and Churchman's Business School. After graduation she was employed as a secretary for the Penn Dixie Cement Company. She married James C. Diehl, also of Nazareth, on June 2, 1945. Jean was proud to be a member of the daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member of the Nazareth Moravian Church, and then St. John's United Church of Christ.Jean was a lover of life and people. She enjoyed all kinds of games, both indoor and outdoor. Throughout her life she devoted much of her time to hiking, riding, biking, swimming and gardening. She was integral in forming a group of women who played recreational volleyball for many years. Jean was well-loved for her beautiful letters written to family and friends. And she was passionate about all kinds of music, displaying her spunk by dancing. Jean touched the lives of all she encountered with her spirit of mischief and magic.Jean was preceded in death by her husband James Diehl; and her two sisters, Anna Wilkinson and Eleanor Harstine. She is survived by her four children, Kirk Diehl of Bethlehem, PA, Kevin Diehl of Bath, PA, Kathleen Roth of Nazareth, PA, and Kolette Johnson of Russell, PA. She was also beloved by her six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.A gathering in memory of Jean will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 1:00 pm in Kortz Hall at Moravian Hall Square, 175 W. North St., Nazareth. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's memory may be offered to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Personal condolences to the family may be made at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com. Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary