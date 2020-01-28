Home

Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
Jean B. Lory, 91, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Rollin A. and Elizabeth B. (Bower) Lory. Jean graduated fourth in her class in 1946 from Catasauqua High School and later from Allentown Business College. Before retiring in the early 1990's, she worked for 43 years at Capital Blue Cross, Allentown as a procedure writer and an account analyst supervisor. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Allentown. Jean enjoyed traveling extensively visiting 49 states, 17 Canadian provinces and 11 foreign countries.

Survivors: Cousins and many friends.

Services: 10:30 AM, Monday, February 3 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown. No calling hours. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

Contributions can be made in her memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 822 N. 19th St., Allentown, PA 18104
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
