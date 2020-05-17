Jean (Shiner) Batt, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Bertram F. and Mary Mae (Hess) Shiner. Jean was the widow of Dr. Walter Batt. She was a 1947 graduate of Liberty High School and a lifelong fan and supporter of the Grenadier Band. Jean worked for the Bethlehem Steel and after marrying Walter she worked at his dental practice, where she was the bookkeeper. She was a dedicated member at Edgeboro Moravian Church. Jean served as the trustee and enjoyed assisting in the Christmas Putz activities, making sugar cakes and mints as well as trimming the beeswax candles. She was a member of the Red Hat's Society and Liberty Class of 1947 Reunion Committee. Jean was a talented seamstress who often found herself making clothing for her beloved family members as well as altering uniforms for the Liberty Grenadier Band. Jean had passion for her New York Met's and above all had an endless love for her family.
Survivors: Jean will be lovingly remembered by her son, Walter L. Batt, III and wife Susan; daughters, Sandra Gillen, Barbara Burkhardt and husband William, Cheryl Perkins, Robyn Batt and husband John Walton; brother, Lanny Shiner; sister, Ruth Allen; grandchildren, Amanda Burkhardt-McGoff and wife Tara, Andrew Burkhardt and wife Helen, Megan Terry and husband Daniel, Kathryn Podhyski and husband Garrett, Jennifer Vancek and husband Michal, Thomas J. Panik and wife Theresa, Jocelyn Perkins, Dylan Perkins, Makenzie Rocha and husband Victor, Madison Batt, Payton Batt, and Jameson Gillen and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Walter Jean is preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie L. Shiner and brother, Bertram Shiner.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Edgeboro Moravian Church, 645 Hamilton Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Survivors: Jean will be lovingly remembered by her son, Walter L. Batt, III and wife Susan; daughters, Sandra Gillen, Barbara Burkhardt and husband William, Cheryl Perkins, Robyn Batt and husband John Walton; brother, Lanny Shiner; sister, Ruth Allen; grandchildren, Amanda Burkhardt-McGoff and wife Tara, Andrew Burkhardt and wife Helen, Megan Terry and husband Daniel, Kathryn Podhyski and husband Garrett, Jennifer Vancek and husband Michal, Thomas J. Panik and wife Theresa, Jocelyn Perkins, Dylan Perkins, Makenzie Rocha and husband Victor, Madison Batt, Payton Batt, and Jameson Gillen and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Walter Jean is preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie L. Shiner and brother, Bertram Shiner.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Edgeboro Moravian Church, 645 Hamilton Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.