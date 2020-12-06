79 years of age and resident of Allentown, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning December 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Charles J. Ponstingl for almost 60 years. Born in Hazelton, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Helen (Redwinski) Bernatovich. Earlier in life, Jean worked for the Brown Shoe Factory, Sondra Manufacturing, Dunn and Bradstreet, but most enjoyed being a homemaker. A longtime member of the Coplay Saengerbund, she and Charles loved to Polka. Jean is survived by her husband Charles; grandson Jeremy; great grandson Seth; sisters Diane Pankovich and Marie Kresini with husband Edward; predeceased by daughter Terry and infant brother Paul. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 336 North 4th Street Allentown, PA 18102, where her viewing will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Jean may be presented to the Church at the address listed above.



