Jean C. Riegel, 72, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday September 23, 2019. She was the wife of Ernest J. Riegel. They were married 49 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph G. and Mabel (Dries) Landis. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family
She is survived by her husband, Ernest; daughter Susan; siblings, June Miller, Nancy wife of James Schaffer, and Ralph Landis and his wife Jane. She was predeceased by her sister Starr Young.
Memorial Service will be held 10:30 am Monday September 30, 2019 at the Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd Breinigsville PA 18031. Calling will begin at 9:30 am Monday in the funeral home. schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Contributions may be made to the 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170 Bethlehem PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019