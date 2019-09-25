Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Riegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean C. Riegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean C. Riegel Obituary
Jean C. Riegel, 72, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday September 23, 2019. She was the wife of Ernest J. Riegel. They were married 49 years. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph G. and Mabel (Dries) Landis. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family

She is survived by her husband, Ernest; daughter Susan; siblings, June Miller, Nancy wife of James Schaffer, and Ralph Landis and his wife Jane. She was predeceased by her sister Starr Young.

Memorial Service will be held 10:30 am Monday September 30, 2019 at the Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd Breinigsville PA 18031. Calling will begin at 9:30 am Monday in the funeral home. schmoyerfuneralhome.com

Contributions may be made to the 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170 Bethlehem PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now