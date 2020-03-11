|
No one lived life fuller than Jean Plarr Harries, who left this mortal coil on March 5, a few weeks shy of her 97th birthday. Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1923 to Iva and William Deibert, Jean was described in her year book as a "stick of dynamite."
Allentown's stick of dynamite went on to graduate from Temple University in 1943. She married and had four children with Stephen Plarr, a former President of Dorney Park. When Stephen suddenly died of a heart attack in 1967, Jean went back to work as a dental hygienist to take care of her young family. As the former First Lady of Dorney Park and member of the Plarr family, which was involved in the ownership structure of Dorney Park since 1923, Jean was among the owners of Dorney Park up until it was sold to Cedar Fair in 1992.
Jean, who was also a board member of the Allentown Fair, later married Robert Harries in 1969 and Dr. Frank Boyer in 1992, both of whom pre-deceased her.
Jean spent her later years in Florida, where she enjoyed golfing, bridge and, as all the local restaurants in Jupiter who have live music can attest, lots of singing and dancing.
Jean is survived by her four children, Robert Plarr and his wife Victoria, Debora Weinstein, Stephanie Cope and her husband Craig and Scarlet Cramer; four of her five grandchildren, Scarlett Chan and her husband Jay, Jamie Weinstein and his wife Michelle, Carson Cramer and his wife Sarah and Cailey Sweeney and her husband Kevin and five great grandchildren, Jayden and Gavin Chan, Newton and Ariah Cramer and Harrison Weinstein.
Her eldest grandson, Brett Weinstein, predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers donate to Cystic Fibrosis.
Funeral arrangements have been handled by Aycock-Riverside Funeral & Cremation center. Please feel free to leave your condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/jupiter-fl/jean-harries-9076794.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020