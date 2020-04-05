Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean D. Roche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean D. Roche Obituary
Jean D. Roche, 93, formerly of East Allentown, passed away April 4, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Edward R. Roche, who passed away in 1990. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Herma (Berger) Longenecker. Jean was a member o St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years and a Stephen minister and member of WELCA. She enjoyed writing poetry.

Survivors: Children, Edward R. "Ray" Roche, II and his wife, Linda, Christine Marchetto, and John L. Roche; 9 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her grandson, Todd R. Roche, and her sister, Fay Klopp.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -