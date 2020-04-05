|
Jean D. Roche, 93, formerly of East Allentown, passed away April 4, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Edward R. Roche, who passed away in 1990. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Herma (Berger) Longenecker. Jean was a member o St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years and a Stephen minister and member of WELCA. She enjoyed writing poetry.
Survivors: Children, Edward R. "Ray" Roche, II and his wife, Linda, Christine Marchetto, and John L. Roche; 9 Grandchildren; 5 Great-Grandchildren. Jean was predeceased by her grandson, Todd R. Roche, and her sister, Fay Klopp.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1933 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020