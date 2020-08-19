1/
Jean D. Szoke
Jean D. (Fenstermacher) Szoke, 93, formerly of Breinigsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Country Meadows of Allentown. She was the widow of Stephen Szoke, who died on March 2, 1980. Born in Topton, Jean was a daughter of the late Leon J. and Sallie M. (Dankel) Fenstermacher and was a 1945 graduate of Kutztown Area High School. Mrs. Szoke began her career at Atlas Minerals & Chemicals, Inc., Mertztown, in 1945, working in various positions, and later becoming the Secretary to Vice Presidents and Presidents and then as the Secretary of the entire corporation in 1977, working for Dr. C. R. Payne, Dr. Raymond B. Seymour, Joseph A. Snook and George P. Gabriel. She retired in 2003 after 58 years with the company. Jean served as a past president of the Professional Business Women, Kutztown and a charter member of the National Association of Executive Secretaries & Administrative Professionals, Falls Church, VA. She was a member of Longswamp United Church of Christ, Mertztown. Jean is survived by her nieces and nephews, Betsy (Ryan) Rybczynski, and husband Joe, Milford, DE; Lori (Fenstermacher) Greenawalt, and husband Bob, The Villages, FL; Kurt Fenstermacher, and wife Elaine, Fleetwood; Bart Fenstermacher, and wife Erin, Lyons; and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was predeceased by her brothers Clayton A. and Glenn D. Fenstermacher, and sister, Edna E. (Fenstermacher) Tumulty. A funeral service to celebrate Jean's life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA, with Rev. Lynn Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Current pandemic guidelines will be enforced, and masks will be required. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
AUG
21
Burial
Longswamp Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
