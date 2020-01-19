Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Jean E. Boyer Obituary
Jean E. Boyer, 85, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eleanor (Amies) Toy. Jean was employed by Sayre Child Center for 30 years before retiring. An avid reader, she enjoyed cats, big band music, watching golf and baseball. She loved spending time with her friends drinking tea. A woman of tremendous faith, she recently stated she was content to sit quietly with her God.

She is survived by her son, Matthew, and his wife Connie Foreback Boyer of Fogelsville, and their children Maeve and Madeline; her daughter-in-law, Mary, and her children Elissa, Cayley and Dalton; and a great-grandson Quinn who was born yesterday. She was predeceased by a son Daniel in 2012.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 26, at 1 p.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. A calling hour will precede the service from noon until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020
