Jean E. Creveling, 98, of Allentown, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph M. Creveling, Jr. Jean was a homemaker and loving mother to her four children her entire life. She was born in Emmaus, and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mamie Merkel. Jean was a loving wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was always most important to her. The one pastime she enjoyed most was gardening, and taking care of her yard and flowers. When walking was easier for her, she could always be found working her beds, weeding and watering the many beautiful flowers present throughout her yard.
Survivors: Sons: James P. Creveling and his wife Faye of Slatington and David S. Creveling and his wife Nicolette Clark of Allentown, Daughter: Judy A. wife of Richard S. Grammes of Whitehall, Daughter-In-Law: Mary Beth Creveling of Warrington, PA, 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Son: Jeff R. Creveling.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 10:30 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Friday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Social distancing must be observed and facial masks are required in compliance with COVID 19 protocol. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105