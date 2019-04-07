|
Jean E. Decker 80, of Allentown, passed away on Friday April 5, 2019. Jean was the wife of Robert C. Decker and they celebrated their 60th anniversary this past July. Born in Bethlehem she was a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Smith) Randall. Surviving with her husband are her daughters; Debra J. wife of David Lichtenwalner of Allentown, Judy A. Wood of Savannah, TN, and Diane E. wife of Hector Matos of Allentown. Her sister Nancy Stout of Bethlehem, and her brother Douglas Randall in Florida. Additionally Jean has 7 grandchildrren, and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 11:00 in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 9:30-11:00 am.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2019