Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gerancher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Gerancher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Gerancher Obituary
Jean E. Gerancher, 76, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Mae (Nicholas) Gerancher. Jean received her Nurse's Aid Certificate and was a Nurse's Aid at the Allentown State Hospital for over 30 years. After retiring she was an In-home Professional Caregiver for several years. Jean was a member of St. Stephen of Hungary Church, Allentown. She was a volunteer with the ASPCA and Habitat for Humanity.

Survivors: Life-Partner: Judith Szilagyi; Brother: George S. Gerancher and his wife Phyllis A. of Macungie; Nephew: Chris Gerancher and niece Amy Schultz, both of Breinigsville. Jean is also survived by cousins.

Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Lehigh Co. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now