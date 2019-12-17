|
Jean E. Gerancher, 76, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George J. and Mae (Nicholas) Gerancher. Jean received her Nurse's Aid Certificate and was a Nurse's Aid at the Allentown State Hospital for over 30 years. After retiring she was an In-home Professional Caregiver for several years. Jean was a member of St. Stephen of Hungary Church, Allentown. She was a volunteer with the ASPCA and Habitat for Humanity.
Survivors: Life-Partner: Judith Szilagyi; Brother: George S. Gerancher and his wife Phyllis A. of Macungie; Nephew: Chris Gerancher and niece Amy Schultz, both of Breinigsville. Jean is also survived by cousins.
Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Lehigh Co. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019