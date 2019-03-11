Jean E. Markulics, 87, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was the wife of the late Andrew M. Markulics. Born in Seemsville, PA, Jean was the daughter of the late Lester and Grace Miller. A kind and Godly woman with an infectious laugh, Jean enjoyed playing and teaching the piano, playing pinochle, and cooking for her family. She was a Stanley products dealer for more than 50 years. Jean was staple of her church community and sang on the choir for many years. Survivors: Jean is survived by her loving family; daughter, Barbara Jean and husband, Joseph Fox; sons, Brian, Mark and his wife, Cristy, and Scott; sisters, Dorothy Getz and Esther Sutliff; brother Rev. George Miller; grandchildren, Jamie Jo, Chad, Ryan, Erica and Lane; and great-granddaughter, Maddie Rose. In addition to her late husband, Andrew, she was predeceased by her son, Michael David, as well as a brother, Richard Miller, and a sister, Sandra Miller. Services: A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 5:30 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered in memory of Jean to Dream Come True of the Lehigh Valley, P.O. Box 21167, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary