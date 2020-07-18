Jean Emily Mindler, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away July 15, 2020. She was the widow of Horace LeRoy "Whitey" Mindler. Surviving are children: Scott, of Blakeslee, Linda, wife of Edward Yenolevich of Bethlehem Township; and Karen, wife of Thomas Baker, of Chatham, VA; 4 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Christ Church UCC, 75 E. Market St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
.