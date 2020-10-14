1/2
Jean Edna Barone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Edna Barone, 86, of Neffs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Barone, Sr., who died in 1992. Later, Jean was the companion of Zeke Berlew for 20 years.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Erma (Knappenberger) Reifinger. Jean attended Allentown High School, where she met Robert. Jean and her husband owned and operated Barone's Tavern and Barone's Family Restaurant & Lounge in Allentown. She was a member of the VFW Post #2124 in Allentown and a past President of the Ladies Auxiliary. Jean spent all her time with her children and grandchildren who loved her very much, and she particularly loved weekends in the Poconos.

Survivors: Sons, Thomas J. Barone and his wife Donna, Ronald H. Barone, Dino A. Barone and his wife Susan, Robert A. Barone, Jr. and his wife Evelyn – all of Slatington, Vince M. Barone and his wife Vickie of Allentown; daughter, Antoinette Weirbach of Slatington; brother, Robert Reifinger and his wife Sandra of Center Valley; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by a son Christopher G. Barone and a daughter Vicki R. Toth.

Services: A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 11:30 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. The service and entombment at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown will be private. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to VFW Post #2124, 1110 S. Front Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or to an animal charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
11:30 - 01:00 PM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by K.V. Knopp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
October 13, 2020
Condolences from the Bodners. Heaven has another angel. Our thoughts are with the entire Barone family .
Richard Bodner
Friend
October 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
SHARON HEFEL , FRIEND FOR 58YRS.
Friend
October 13, 2020
Grandmother Jean was such a blessing to the entire family she was always happy and smiling she loved her family and she was a wonderful woman she was so loved by many she will be greatly missed
love and prayers from
The Conrad’s. Bobby Sherry Austin Briana And Baby Lincoln. ❤
The conrads
Family
October 13, 2020
Hugs and prayers to the family. Jean always greated me with a huge smile whenever she saw me. Her love of her family and her welcoming demeanor is truly a gift she shared with the entire Barone family. When you are with her/them, you ARE family. May her memory live on by the loving and caring spirit her family continues to share with others. Rest in peace, sweet lady ❤
Kim Geiger Borchers
Friend
October 12, 2020
You will be missed Gram! Love you!
Deja, Bobby & Johnny Gilbert
Family
October 12, 2020
Jean never showed favoritism towards either her children, In-laws, other family or friends. She equally loved everyone.. She was compassionate, kind, and caring --no matter who she was with. She always had a genuine, sweet smile, with a genuine countenance..A "heart of gold" comes to mind..
To the Barone family,,,,sorry for your loss..... Doreen
Doreen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved