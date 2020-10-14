Jean Edna Barone, 86, of Neffs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Barone, Sr., who died in 1992. Later, Jean was the companion of Zeke Berlew for 20 years.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Erma (Knappenberger) Reifinger. Jean attended Allentown High School, where she met Robert. Jean and her husband owned and operated Barone's Tavern and Barone's Family Restaurant & Lounge in Allentown. She was a member of the VFW Post #2124 in Allentown and a past President of the Ladies Auxiliary. Jean spent all her time with her children and grandchildren who loved her very much, and she particularly loved weekends in the Poconos.
Survivors: Sons, Thomas J. Barone and his wife Donna, Ronald H. Barone, Dino A. Barone and his wife Susan, Robert A. Barone, Jr. and his wife Evelyn – all of Slatington, Vince M. Barone and his wife Vickie of Allentown; daughter, Antoinette Weirbach of Slatington; brother, Robert Reifinger and his wife Sandra of Center Valley; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by a son Christopher G. Barone and a daughter Vicki R. Toth.
Services: A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 11:30 AM – 1 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. The service and entombment at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown will be private. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to VFW Post #2124, 1110 S. Front Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or to an animal charity of your choice
.