|
|
Jean Elizabeth LeVan, 87, of Allentown, died February 27, 2020 in Luther Crest Retirement Community, Allentown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Claude and Rita Ann (Leary) Billman. Jean bowled for 40 yrs at the Italian Club and she enjoyed going out to lunch with the ladies and playing cards. She was a member of Cathedral St Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. Survivors: one daughter: Cheryl Ann LeVan and Charles Mohr of Emmaus, PA and one son: David LeVan of Blandon, PA; grandson, Matthew LeVan and grandaughter, Caitlyn LeVan of Blandon, PA.
Viewing: Tuesday, March 3 from 9-10:15 AM at Robert C Weir Funeral Home, 1802 Turner St., Allentown, PA. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:30 am at Cathedral St. Catharine of Siena Church, 18th & Turner Sts., Allentown. Donations: . Interment: Greenwood Cemetery. www.WeirFuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020