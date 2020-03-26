|
Jean Elizabeth (Ryan) Maurer, 88, of Center Valley, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Gerald F. and Loretta G. (McGarr) Ryan. Jean was the widow of Francis "Fritz" J. Maurer. Both Jean and Fritz graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School class of 1949. Jean was a registered nurse and received her degree from St. Luke's School of Nursing. Jean was the Director of Health Services at DeSales University. She was the recipient of the DeSales Medal in 2008 for her outstanding contributions to the development of the university through personal service. She was a volunteer teacher's aide at Holy Infancy School in Bethlehem. Jean was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church of Bethlehem. Jean had an ever-positive attitude and was rich in the love of friends and family.
Survivors: Jean will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Barbara Jean Maurer and husband Daniel Gross; son, Michael J. Maurer and wife Penny; sisters, Jane Johnson and Geraldine Ball; grandchildren, Erik Gross and wife Melissa, Evan Gross and wife Helena Kotala, Bridget Gross and husband Robert Rowe, Jack Schlaner and wife Ashley, Michael J. Maurer, Jr. and Samantha Maurer and great grandchildren, Ethan Gross, Daniel Gross and Jaxon Schlaner. In addition to her husband Fritz, Jean is preceded in death by her son, Matthew F. Maurer and daughter, Sharon A. Maurer-Schlaner.
Services: Due to the worldwide pandemic and recommended social distancing a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Infancy School, 127 E. 4th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020