Jean Fridirici, 91 years, formerly of Orefield, passed away on Saturday, November 9, at Park Lane at Bellingham, West Chester. She was the widow of Curtis A. Fridirici. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Anna (Christoff) Downing.
Jean was raised in East Allentown. A 1946 graduate of William Allen High School, she worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone for several years prior to marrying and becoming a home maker in Fogelsville. Jean was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fogelsville, where she sang on the choir for many years.
Jean was known for her sense of humor, and was great fun at various St. John's functions, whether helping at the annual chicken and waffle supper, or helping bake sticky buns and raised cakes for the annual bake sale. She also loved animals, especially dogs. And while generally a homebody in her later years, she did travel on occasion, and once traveled as far away as Okinawa, Japan.
Survivors: Daughter, Kathy Bosse and husband Tom of Norfolk, VA, son, Peter Fridirici and wife Mandy of West Chester, grandchildren, Timothy and Anna Fridirici, Andrew Bosse, and Kate Bosse Perret; great grandchildren, Thomas and Cecilia Bosse, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Raymond.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Friday, November 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1028 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville, PA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Endowment Fund, PO Box 966, Fogelsville, PA 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2019