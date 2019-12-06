Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Jean Aungst
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church
1408 Easton Rd
Hellertown, PA
1944 - 2019
Jean H. Aungst Obituary
Jean H. Aungst, 75, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Timothy, Sr. who died Feb. 5, 2004. She was born in Bethlehem, on March 11, 1944 to the late Eugene H. and Anna (Ungurian) Horvath. Jean worked as a Lab Tech for the former Synthetic Thread – Bethlehem. She is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS Son: Timothy, Jr. (Cindy) of Bethlehem; siblings: John Horvath and Diane Horvath both of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Justin (Brianna) and Rebecca cousin: Catherine Fox of Asheville, NC; sister-in-law: Betty of Salisbury Twp.; friend: Joan Boyer of Bethlehem and many nieces and nephews. Jean is predeceased by an aunt: Anna Vestos; nephews: Walter III, Michael, Gino Horvath; great nephew Sean.

SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church - 1408 Easton Rd, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS Memorials to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100, Allentown,18103 &/or St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor Bethlehem 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019
