|
|
Jean H. Bell, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Abington Manor, Easton. Jean was born on April 1, 1930 in Bethlehem to the late Paul and Helen (Colver) Hoffman. Jean worked for B. Braun (formerly Burron Medical) for over 20 years; first, as a receptionist and later in the Purchasing Department. After retirement she volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital for many years. She was a member of Edgeboro Moravian Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her friends and her cats.
SURVIVORS: Jean will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Susan Bell of Boynton Beach, FL; son, Gary Bell of Bethlehem.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. in Nisky Hill Cemetery, 254 E. Church St. Bethlehem PA 18018. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019