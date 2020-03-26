|
Jean Houser Bennett of Bethlehem died Monday, March 23, in Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Raymond S. Bennett, who preceded her in death in 2015. Born in Bethlehem, Jean was the daughter of the late Walter P. and Estella (Harmony) Houser. After attending business school, Jean worked for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. before becoming a full-time mother. She was a founding member of East Hills Moravian Church, where she served as a Trustee and Sacristan. She also served in various roles on the Provincial Women's Board of the Moravian Church. Jean was an avid volunteer, and committed her life to serving others, including her family, friends, and greater community. She lived a wonderful life and was kind and generous in every way.
Jean was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed by her family. Surviving are sons, David of Woodbine, NJ and Karl and his wife Valerie of Pleasant Prairie, WI; daughter, Tracey and her husband Todd of Harrisburg; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service in the church will be scheduled at a later date after the current health situation has abated. Memorial contributions may be sent to East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020