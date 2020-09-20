Jean Brownlee, age 100, died September 14, 2020. A longtime resident of Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John and Myrtle (Kresge) Hineline. She was a 1938 graduate of Liberty High School in Bethlehem and waitressed for 25 years at Hess's Patio restaurant. A jazz enthusiast, she often shared fond memories of live performances by jazz greats at Allentown and Philadelphia venues during the '40s and '50s. She is survived by her sons John, David and Richard Lotte, all of Allentown. Jean's sister Kathryn Unger, who also lived past 100, and her brother Clifford Hineline are deceased.



Services will be private. Arrangements are by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.



