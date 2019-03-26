|
Jean H. (Williams) Lokay, 84, formerly of Lincoln Avenue, Northampton, died Saturday evening, March 23, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services I, Westgate, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late James J. Lokay, Sr. who passed in 2003. Born in Plymouth, Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late Milton R. Williams and Michalena (Stranch) Williams-Bartok. Jean was employed by the former J.J. Newberry Dept Store, Northampton, for over 15 years. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, Northampton, previously attending the former St. Michael's Parish, Main Street, Northampton. Jean was a longtime member of Lifepath Services, Community Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, Sellersville. Survivors: sons, James J., Jr. and wife Donna of Northampton, Thomas J. of Sellersville, Bucks County. 2 granddaughters, Meghan, and Allison. step sister, Diana Bartok of Rahway, NJ.Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30AM Friday, Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 9-10:00AM Friday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment, Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, 2nd Street, Northampton. Contributions: Lifepath Services, 1120 Diamond Street, Sellersville, PA 18960 or church memorial fund c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2019