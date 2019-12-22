|
|
Jean Huber Siftar, 92, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was the widow of Philip G. Siftar, who died in 1994.
Jean was born in Memphis, TN, to Francis Christian and Hannah Elizabeth (Grabill) Huber. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis "Frank" Christian Huber, Jr.
After receiving a degree in mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1948, Jean began her career as an actuary and became one of the first civilian computer programmers at General Accident Fire and Life Assurance Corporation, Philadelphia. She later worked for Penn Mutual where she became Vice President for Computer Systems. When she and Philip moved to Bethlehem she worked for Guardian Life and then the Veterans Administration in computer programming and project management. Her love of learning led her to be a lifetime student at Moravian Theological Seminary in Bethlehem.
She is survived by her nieces, Katherine Ramsey Huber and Elizabeth Ruth Huber; Katherine's children, Nicholas Kristopher Forrester and Victoria Morgan Forrester. She is also survived by many members of her late husband's large extended family. In her later years Jean was especially close to Ellyn Siftar, her husband Andrew McIntosh, and their children, Anne, Catherine and Stephen; and John and Beverly Siftar.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, 321 Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in January (date and time to be announced). Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the New Bethany Ministries, the church, or a . Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019