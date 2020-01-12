|
A memorial service for Jean Huber Siftar, 92, of Bethlehem, will be held at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity at 11 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020. The family will receive in the chapel from 10 to 11 am. She was the widow of Philip G. Siftar, who died in 1994. Jean was very proud of her family's long Pennsylvania heritage, even though she was born in Memphis, TN, to Francis Christian and Hannah Elizabeth (Grabill) Huber, as was her younger brother, Francis "Frank" Christian Huber, Jr.
Her father held a PhD in organic chemistry from Johns Hopkins University, and her mother held a teaching certificate, which was unusual for young women at the beginning of the 20th century. In that tradition of education, Jean earned a degree in mathematics from the University of Michigan in 1948. She began her career as an actuary in the insurance industry and became part of the first generation of computer programmers, when a programmer literally hard-wired the program into the machine, connecting tiny components with needle-nosed pliers. She became the Vice-President of Computer Systems for Penn Mutual. When she and Philip moved to Bethlehem she worked for Guardian Life and then the Veterans Administration in computer programming and project management.
Jean also inherited a love of gardening from her father, keeping a large vegetable garden at her home on Pine Top Trail. Her green thumb followed her from her childhood to her later years at Kirkland Village, where she carefully tended impatiens in baskets on her balcony and rose geraniums in large pots that came inside for the winter. She will be remembered for her love of nature and birdwatching. She extended this love of all things that grow to support of various environmental causes.
Jean extended herself generously to family and friends. She valued the opportunity to share the faith journey with those closest to her. Jean valued listening to others and engaging in debate, but she also valued play. She met her husband through their involvement in the organization Eastern Cooperative Recreational School which promotes play for people of all ages. She cherished her role as a beloved aunt to young children and as a puzzle companion for anyone who loved jigsaws.
Jean will be remembered for her passion for justice and the protection of the disenfranchised. She traveled from Philadelphia to Washington, DC to participate in the 1963 March on Washington at which Martin Luther King gave his "I Have a Dream" speech, and Peter, Paul and Mary sang. She was proud of having participated in the March and continued to advocate for those whose voices needed to be heard but were not in positions of power.
Jean volunteered at the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, where she was a member. She served on the finance committee, regularly participated in the women's retreat, served as a Stephen minister, and completed the Education for Ministry training. Her love of learning and the Episcopal Church also led her to become a lifetime student at Moravian Theological Seminary in Bethlehem. Despite her many health problems, she continued to participate at Kirkland Village as a volunteer on the worship committee for most of the time that she lived there.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020