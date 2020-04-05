Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Jean Geiger
Jean I. Geiger


1928 - 2020
Jean I. Geiger Obituary
Jean I. (Handwerk) Geiger, 91, of Schnecksville, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 in AT HOME at PARKLAND, Schnecksville. She was the wife of the late Ernest V. Geiger. Born in Heidelberg Township, November 20, 1928, Jean was the daughter of the late Franklin David and Louisa I. (DeLong) Handwerk. She and her late husband Ernest, owned and operated their family potato farm in Schnecksville from 1946 – 1992. She was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville, where she was a member of the former quilters group.

Survivors: Children, Cynthia L. Hertzog (Larry) of Walnutport, Sandra L. Mosser (Charles III) of Schnecksville, David E. Geiger (Debra) of Schnecksville, Mary J. Walck (John) of Florida, Debra J. Haldaman (James) of Walnutport, Timothy F. Geiger (Deborah) of Schnecksville, Daryl V. Geiger (Denise) of Schnecksville; 17 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; predeceased by a granddaughter, Sally Haldaman and siblings, Pearl F Muthard, Charles and David Handwerk.

Service: Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union Evangelical Lutheran Church Vision 20/20 c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020
